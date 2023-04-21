Auto Buyers Market

NEW YORK, NY - A very real need to reevaluate older structures utilized for vehicle storage has been making headlines lately after a parking garage in New York City collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring several others. This comes in light of the fact that electric vehicles (EVs), on average, weigh significantly more than their internal … [Read more...] about Parking Garages May Need to be Replaced to Accommodate Heavier Weight EVs
Volkswagen Reveals New Luxury Electric Vehicle with Promised 435-Mile Range
YANAN, SHANGHAI - On Tuesday at Auto Shanghai 2023 – the world's largest auto show, held in China’s massive Shanghai Exhibition Center – Volkswagen revealed the ID.7 sedan, their new luxury flagship electric vehicle (EV) with a promised battery range of 435 miles, one of 28 new models – half of which were electrified – that the German automotive manufacturer displayed at the … [Read more...] about Volkswagen Reveals New Luxury Electric Vehicle with Promised 435-Mile Range
Critics, Automakers React to Biden EPA’s New Tough Emissions Standards
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Wednesday, the Biden Administration's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released new emission standards for automobiles that are considered the toughest ever imposed in a bid to escalate the adoption of electric vehicles by the public. EPA officials are claiming that these new standards will result in EV sales reaching as high as 67 percent of all new … [Read more...] about Critics, Automakers React to Biden EPA’s New Tough Emissions Standards
Experts Indicate Rush to Embrace EVs May Have Unintended Negative Consequences
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Amid reports that the administration of President Joe Biden will be mandating that automakers increase the fuel efficiency standards of the vehicles they produce as a means to encourage the public to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) at a faster pace in order to combat climate change, experts say embracing this budding technology too quickly – despite its … [Read more...] about Experts Indicate Rush to Embrace EVs May Have Unintended Negative Consequences
After Adding Subscriptions Fees for New Car Features, Auto Makers Now Looking At Used
In a sales tactic that was originally widely decried when first introduced, automobile manufacturers have been increasingly embracing subscription fees and microtransactions for customers to be able to access even the most basic of features in their new vehicles, and reports indicate that some are now mulling over the possibility of introducing this controversial practice in … [Read more...] about After Adding Subscriptions Fees for New Car Features, Auto Makers Now Looking At Used